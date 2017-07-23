Inner Harbor’s Rash Field To Receive $20 Million Upgrade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Waterfront Partnership has announced plans to update Rash Field with a $20 million makeover creating a unique attraction for people living right here in Baltimore.

This would be in an attempt to re-energize a popular park on the south shore of the Inner Harbor.

“Turn it into an active and vibrant park that will attract residents from around the city to enjoy a children’s nature park, a small skate park,” said Laurie Schwartz, with Waterfront Partnership.

Another one of the features would be beach volleyball.

Locals tell WJZ they’re looking forward to the renovations.

“I could definitely see it,” said Cody Feltch. “Something cool to look down on from Fed Hill and a cool place for young people to socialize at.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” Sarah Wiener said. “I love that the city is prioritizing the area. I think it’s a great low-cost option for folks across the spectrum.”

The Inner Harbor serves as both: a tourist and local attraction.

The new project will help boost its appeal.

“We’ll have a free, open, green, fun experience for Baltimoreans,” Schwartz said. “That will be a good reason for people to come rediscover their Inner Harbor.”

Phase one of the project is expected to begin construction next summer, and funding for the project will come from the state, city, and private donors.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook