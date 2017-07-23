Weather Blog: Heat Advisories Gone For The Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No heat related advisories currently in effect from the National Weather Service. The storms from Saturday knocked the heat and dew points down a notch. So at least for now, we’re not at dangerously high heat levels.

Baltimore City still has a Code Red Heat Alert through the weekend…it was primarily put in place to alert people going to Artscape of the heat concerns. We may still have a chance for strong storms this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has Maryland in a “Slight Risk” category (dangerous winds, hail & torrential downpours). There is a also a chance for localized flash flooding should any of these storms sit over an area for a prolonged time.

Overall, after the front responsible for this next round of storms clears the area on Monday, the current heat wave is over. We’ll have a nice and refreshing break starting Tuesday. Temps will stay closer to normal for much of the week.

