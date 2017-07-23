Weather Blog: Storms, Flood Watch Affecting Our Area

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Possible Tornado In Queen Anne's County | Severe Weather, Flood Watch In Effect For Parts Of Md. Into Early Monday  | Flooding In Harford County As Heavy Storms Hit MarylandCurrent ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

July 23, 2017 10:00 PM By Meg McNamara
Heavy rain triggered flash flooding in Harford County Sunday evening, where an estimated 3.8 inches of rain fell.

And after that soaking, it looks like there’s more to come!

Storms are expected to redevelop overnight, which is why the majority of central Maryland is under a Flash Flood Watch through 3 a.m.

While heavy rain is the main threat, we can’t rule out the possibility of isolated severe storms that could produce damaging winds.

Temps will cool into the low 70s overnight.

Monday looks mainly dry, with a small chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon and evening.

Temps will top out at 91 under partly cloudy skies.

Our umbrellas should get a break Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heat backs off a bit too, with temps only making it into the mid-80s.

Another system heads our way on Thursday.

 

 

