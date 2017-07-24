WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: EF-2 Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Homicide Charge For Man Accused Of Starting Fatal Fire

July 24, 2017 5:49 PM
Courtesy: Baltimore PD

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man is set to be charged with homicide after police say he set a fire that led to the death of man back in June.

Daquein McNeil currently faces charges of first and second-degree arson, but a homicide charge is set to be added.

The deadly fire happened on June 4, at a vacant building in the 300 block of W. 27th St.

Authorities found Daniel Brewer unconscious in a neighboring building.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy later led authorities to rule his death as a homicide.

Police began investigating the cause of the fire, and determined it was arson.

McNeil was identified as a suspect after police learned that he had a reported drug dispute with someone who owed him money.

That person was staying in the building, and police say McNeil started the fire to hurt the man who owed him money. Brewer was not the intended target.

