Md. Lt. Gov. Takes Tour Of Destruction Caused By EF-2 Tornado

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s lieutenant governor described what he saw as devastation after he viewed the damages caused by an EF-2 tornado on Kent Island from a helicopter and on the ground.

One stretch on Route 8 had damages in numerous yards, and that’s just on one street.

As daylight came following the storms overnight Sunday, it was evident the damage was widespread.

Entire walls of buildings ripped off, exposing the private interiors of people’s homes.

Jessica Testerman said the storm was powerful enough to move her house off the ground.

“Felt like we were, like, being lifted up, gradually, but lifted up,” she said. “I thought I was still in the air. I kept asking my son go look out the window. I was scared that I was going to go up in the air.”

The lieutenant governor got a first-hand look at the damage on the ground and in the air. He said the storm took out critical power infrastructure, but the state is lucky.

“Most people feel very fortunate, but it was very scary at the same time,” said Lt. Gov Boyd Rutherford.

Rutherford also said he’s alerted the state’s insurance commissioner about the claims that are about to roll in.

“On behalf of Governor Hogan and our entire administration, I want to offer our sincerest thanks to our first responders for their tremendous work helping to get this community back on its feet,” said Lt. Gov. Rutherford.

“A lot of the trees were actually picked up and thrown,” Brad Laning said. “The tree that hit the back of our house came from the front of this yard.”

Multiple state agencies are in the area trying to assist with the clean up, especially in places where debris has blocked the road.

