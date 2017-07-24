WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Possible Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Maryland Man Sentenced To 14 Years On Drug, Gun Charges

July 24, 2017 3:02 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 14 years behind bars on gun and drug charges.

Whitney Michael Jefferson was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited person.

He was sentenced to 20 years, with all but nine years suspended, on the possession with the intent to distribute heroin charge, along with 10 years, with all but five years suspended on the handgun charge.

Jefferson arrest came back in November 2016, when police were called about a reported domestic disturbance.

Police report finding a handgun on Jefferson, along with more than 37 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of heroin

