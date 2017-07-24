Mel Antonen Says Orioles Fans, Team Should ‘Be Concerned About Bundy’

Mel Antonen from MASN Sports joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Baltimore Orioles and the pitching rotation.

The Orioles’ top relievers have been involved in some trade rumors as of late, but Antonen believes Dylan Bundy could be worth trading as well.

Bundy allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters through 5.1 innings, including both Houston homers, during Sunday’s win over Houston.

“Yep, I would be concerned if I were an Orioles fan about Dylan Bundy. He pitched so well early, but he’s struggling big time. You don’t expect one of your best pitcher to give back two, three-run leads. Not good,” said Antonen.

There have been a few ups and downs through the season for Bundy. His numbers don’t jump off the page (4.53 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 6.9 K/9). He is projected to face the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington in his next start.

Tune in to hear more trade predictions from Mel Antonen, Ed and Rob.