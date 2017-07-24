WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Possible Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Officials: Man Killed In Crash At Maryland Raceway

July 24, 2017 2:11 PM

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old man died when his drag racing car crashed at a Maryland raceway.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Thomas Albert Dunford of Tazewell, Virginia.

Officials say Dunford was participating in a race at the Maryland International Raceway on Sunday when he apparently failed to activate his breaks or parachute. The sheriff’s office says Dunford’s car traveled through the sandpit, water barrels and into the trees at the end of the track.

The sheriff’s office says Dunford was pronounced dead the scene.

