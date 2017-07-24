WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: WATCH WJZ LIVE NOW | Possible Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Flooding In Harford County After Heavy Storms Hit MarylandCurrent ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Orioles Release ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ticket Package

July 24, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Game of Thrones, mlb, Orioles Game Of Thrones Package, Ticket Package, tickets

BALTIMORE (WJZ )– The Orioles are getting in the Game of Thrones spirit. The team just released a special ticket package for the game on Tuesday, August 22 to see the Orioles take on the Oakland Athletics.

The package includes an exclusive bullpen pregame party, plus each fan will receive a limited Adam Jones: The Watcher on the Wall t-shirt and a chance to sit on the Iron Throne.

Tickets are $65 for left field lower box and $45 for left field upper box. Find out more here. 

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch