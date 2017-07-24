Orioles Release ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ticket Package

BALTIMORE (WJZ )– The Orioles are getting in the Game of Thrones spirit. The team just released a special ticket package for the game on Tuesday, August 22 to see the Orioles take on the Oakland Athletics.

The package includes an exclusive bullpen pregame party, plus each fan will receive a limited Adam Jones: The Watcher on the Wall t-shirt and a chance to sit on the Iron Throne.

#WinterIsHere August 22

Pregame party

Adam Jones The Watcher on the Wall T-Shirt

Photo Op with Iron Thronehttps://t.co/5JQK24cEb4#GOTMLB pic.twitter.com/nGpjwVTBoJ — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 20, 2017

Tickets are $65 for left field lower box and $45 for left field upper box. Find out more here.

