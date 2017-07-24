WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: EF-2 Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Police Seek Help Finding Missing Girl

July 24, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from the Catonsville-area.

Nicole Epitropoulos was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Monday, in her bedroom in the 2000 block of Pleasant Villa Ave.

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about Epitropoulos is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Department at (410) 307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch