Police Seek Help Finding Missing Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from the Catonsville-area.
Nicole Epitropoulos was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Monday, in her bedroom in the 2000 block of Pleasant Villa Ave.
She was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt and shorts.
Anyone with information about Epitropoulos is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Department at (410) 307-2020.
