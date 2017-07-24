City State’s Attorney’s Office: Former Public Enemy #1 Gets 45 Years In Jail

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office says a man who was a “Public Enemy No. 1,” of Baltimore City Police has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.
In 2015, Charles Henson reportedly killed a man and then set his home on fire in northwest Baltimore, before running from police.
Police say Henson fatally shot Davon Johnson after the two had a dispute in the 2300 block of Walbrook Avenue.
He was later found, arrested and charged.
In October 2016, he was under trial, but a mistrial was declared, but in June, Henson was found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a handgun.
