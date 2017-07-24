Estate Of Raven Ray Lewis For Sale, Reduce In Price

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Raven and NFL star Ray Lewis has reduced the asking price for his Baltimore County home.

The future Hall of Famer’s house has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also includes its own theater, gym, sauna, pool and pool house.

The asking price of the 28-acre property, which was on the market for $2.95 million dollars has been reduced by $450,000 dollars.

You can now snag Ray Lewis’ home for just $2.5 million dollars.

Realtor.com reports the former Ravens linebacker bought the home in 2003 for $1,950,000.

The home, which is being listed by Berkshire Hathaway agent Eddie Meushaw, spans 6,600 square feet.

Check out the listing here.

