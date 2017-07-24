Baltimore Ladies Stepping Into The Spotlight With ‘Step’ Documentary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From the streets of Baltimore, to the big screen. A new documentary set to premiere Monday night about a local high school step team is creating quite the buzz.

This group of young ladies is stepping into the spotlight for all the right reasons.

‘Step’ is a documentary that follows the Lethal Ladies, the step dance team of the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women.

The all-girl high school is the backdrop for this coming of age documentary.

“We’re making music with our bodies.”

At the heart of the film, are three young ladies.

Blessin Giraldo, the charismatic team founder, Tayla Solomon, a stepper who has a special bond with her mother, and Cori Grainger, the school valedictorian, who dreams of earning a Johns Hopkins University degree.

They tell WJZ, they’re excited for the world to see their story.

“‘Step’ is about more than about stepping. It’s about love. It’s about passion. It’s about sisterhood,” Giraldo said.

All three girls are determined to win a step competition and overcome life’s obstacles.

“We’ve all been through so many struggles, but the important part is that we got through them, and we just share the message that anybody can get through there’s too,” Grainger said.

Cameras followed the team during practice, on stage, and at home,

“I didn’t think that my life would be so interesting that people would want to film it,” said Solomon

“If we don’t come together, this girl is not going to make it,” it says in the documentary.

A real life portrait of what it’s like to grow up in Baltimore, in the aftermath of the 2015 unrest.

“It’s like an opportunity to just re-brand our city and show people that it’s not a dark, dangerous place,” Giraldo said. “It’s a place full of hope, talent, a lot of love, ambitious young women and men.”

The girls all have big plans for the future, including graduating from college, traveling the world, and giving back to communities in need.

The movie premier is Monday night at the Parkway Theater. It arrives in theaters on August 4.

Click here for a list of where you can see the documentary.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook