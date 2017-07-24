Teachers, Schools Take Matters Into Their Own Hands To Increase Student Enrollment

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As school enrollments continue to fall in Baltimore, teachers took to the streets and went knocking on a lot of doors to bring more students to city schools.

There are a lot of doors to knock on in Baltimore.

Two teachers unions and city schools are calling themselves the B-3 campaign.

For the two unions and the school district, their shared goal is to bring more kids into Baltimore Schools. Enrollments have been dropping, and with it, state funds:

“Low enrollments causes problems with the budget, and that’s something we want to change,” says Toia Jones, special education teacher.

So the door knocking focused on finding students not enrolled, meaning the youngest.

The B-3 campaign enrolled 329 pre-k students, and brings city schools 2-point-1 million dollars in state funds:

And those preschool students aren’t just new, so is the state money.

“Now the state is actually going to give money for pre-k.”

“Yes, that’s a change that’s a big change. So yes, that’s a good thing.”

In the struggle to balance the bottom line, with those learning how to color inside the lines.

The door-to-door enrollment campaign also managed to talk some students who have dropped out to return to school in the fall.

