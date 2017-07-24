WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Possible Tornado Hits Kent Island Overnight | Photos Of The Damage | Current ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter

Who Is The Ravens’ Most Underrated Player Going Into 2017?

July 24, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco, Michael Pierce, NFL

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CBS Sports ranked the most underrated and overrated players for each NFL team. For the Baltimore Ravens, DT Michael Pierce was voted most underrated.

Pierce played as a part-time player last season as a rookie, playing behind Brandon Williams. Even with Williams back on a free-agent deal, Pierce should be an even bigger part of their defense this season.

Who’s the most overrated? That would be quarterback Joe Flacco.

CBS Sports says, “In recent years, he hasn’t looked like the same player as the guy who excelled in the postseason in his career and won a Super Bowl.” Flacco needs to be better than a guy who has thrown 36 touchdown passes and 27 picks over the past two seasons.

Flacco has been asking for more weapons in order to thrive. Let’s see if the Ravens have built a team Flacco can pass to.

