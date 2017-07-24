WJZ, Orioles and MASN 2017 Food Drive Sees 32% Increase In Food Donations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2017 WJZ, Orioles and MASN food drive saw a 32 percent increase in food donations and a 20 percent increase in monetary donations over the 2016 drive.

As part of WJZ’s Continuing Community Commitment, members of the news team were out in force collecting dollars and donations at Camden Yards the weekend of July 14.

All told, $32,000 and 4,000 pounds of food were taken in.

“This food and funds drive really allows us to increase the awareness of food insecurity in the state of Maryland,” says Carmen Del Guercio, CEO of the Maryland Food Bank.

Food bank officials say donations will help one in nine Marylanders suffering from food insecurity, or about 685,000 people.

That number alone would be enough to sell out 15 straight games at Camden Yards.

In 2016, the food bank served 41 million meals, which breaks down to about 112,000 every single day.

