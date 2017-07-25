2017 Emmy Nominee List

The 69th Emmy Awards will be held on September 17, 2017 at 8 p.m. EST, only on CBS. This year’s awards will be hosted by none other than The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert.

See below for a complete rundown of this year’s nominees.

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown

Anthony Hopkins

Matthew Rhys

Liev Schreiber

Kevin Spacey

Bob Odenkirk

Milo Ventimiglia

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Crown

House Of Cards

Stranger Things

Westworld

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master Of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Drama Actress

Viola Davis

Claire Foy

Elisabeth Moss

Keri Russell

Robin Wright

Evan Rachel Wood

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson

Donald Glover

Aziz Ansari

William H. Macy

Jeffrey Tambor

Zach Galifianakis

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon

Tracee Ellis-Ross

Lily Tomlin

Jane Fonda

Ellie Kemper

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Allison Janney

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Genius

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Night Of

Fargo

Limited Series Actor

Geoffrey Rush

Riz Ahmed

Benedict Cumberbatch

Ewan McGregor

Robert De Niro

John Turturro

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon

Reese Witherspoon

Felicity Huffman

Jessica Lange

Nicole Kidman

Susan Sarandon

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

John Lithgow

Mandy Patinkin

David Harbour

Michael Kelly

Ron Cephas Jones

Jeffrey Wright

Jonathan Banks

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin

Tony Hale

Louie Anderson

Tituss Burgess

Matt Walsh

Ty Burrell

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon

Judith Light

Leslie Jones

Anna Chlumsky

Kathryn Hahn

Vanessa Bayer

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

American Ninja Warrior

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live!

Portlandia

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Chrissy Metz

Ann Dowd

Samira Wiley

Uzo Aduba

Thandie Newton

Millie Bobby Brown

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are

Lip Sync Battle

Unstructured Reality Program

Intervention

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation With Ellen Page

Born This Way

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell

Host For A Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin

RuPaul Charles

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn

Gordon Ramsay

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg

W. Kamau Bell

Directing For A Drama Series

Vince Gilligan

Stephen Daldry

The Duffer Brothers

Reed Morano

Kate Dennis

Jonathan Nolan

Lesli Linka Glatter

Directing For A Variety Series

Andy Fisher

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner

Jim Hoskinson

Don Roy King

Paul Pennolino

Directing For A Variety Special

Paul Pennolino

Jim Hiskinson

Jerry Foley

Glenn Weiss

Directing For A Nonfiction Program

Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens

Fredi Devas

Elizabeth White

Ava DuVernay

Ezra Edelman

Directing For A Comedy Series

Jamie Babbit

Donald Glover

Morgan Sackett

David Mandel

Dale Stern

Writing For A Comedy Series

Stephen Glover

Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe

Alec Berg

Donald Glover

Billy Kimball

David Mandel

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Writing For A Drama Series

Gordon Smith

The Duffer Brothers

Peter Morgan

Bruce Miller

Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields

Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan

Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Matt Meech

Paul Crowder

Dave Pearce

Spencer Averick

Joe Langford, Richard Lowe & Denny Thomas

Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski

Writing For A Variety Series

Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker & Ben Warheit

Jo Miller, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric Drysdae, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Melinda Taub & Jason Reich

Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss & Juli Weiner

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Pete Schultz, James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Zach Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen & Julio Torres

Barry Julien, Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Daniel Kibblesmith, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux

Writing For A Variety Special

Louis C.K.

Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Ashley Nicole Black, Patt Cassels, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn & Melinda Taub

Sarah Silverman

Lauren Greenberg, Ian Karmel, Ben Winston & Justin Shanes

Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford, Paul Dinello, Rob Dubbin, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Daniel Kibblesmith, Matt Lappin, Michael Pielocik, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John Thibodeaux

Dave Boone, Mike Gibbons,

Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Mark Monroe

Brian McGinn

Anthony Bourdain

Ava DuVernay & Spencer Averick

Prashanth Venkataramanujam, CeCe Pleasants, Sanden Totten, Mike Drucker & Flora Lichtman

Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane

Kevin Kline

Kristen Schaal

Dee Bradley Baker

Mo Collins

Nancy Cartwright

Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Drama

Ryan Murphy

David E. Kelley

Charlie Brooker

Noah Hawley

Richard Price & Steven Zaillian

Jaffe Cohen, Michael, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy

Animated Program

Archer

South Park

Bob’s Burgers

The Simpsons

Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First)

Short Form Animated Program

Adventure Time

Disney Mickey Mouse

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber & Sophie Neudorfer

Ludovica Ferrario, Alexandro Maria Santucci & Laura Casalini

Jonathan McKinstry, Jo Riddell & Phillip Murphy

Nathan Crowley, Naaman Marshall & Julie Ochipinti

Zack Grobler, Steve Christensen & Julie Ochipinti

Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)

Drew Boughton, Dawn Swiderski & Jon Lancaster

Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak

Judy Becker, Jamie McCall & Florencia Martin

Elizabeth H. Gray, Samantha Englender, Halina Siwolop

Chris Trujillo, William Davis & Jess Royal

Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

John Shaffner, Francoise Cherry-Cohen & Ann Shea

Devorah Herbert, Ben Edelberg & Christopher Carlson

Tommaso Ortino, Susanna Codognato & Letizia Santucci

Richard Toyon, Jaclyn Hauser & Jennifer Mueller

Jim Gloster, Andrew Leitch & Kimberly Wannop

Cat Smith, Macie Vener & Dea Johnson

Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Reality Or Reality-Competition Series

Chloe Arbiture, Monica Soto & Rae Deslich

James Pearse Connelly, Lydia Smyth & Stephen Hines Trigg

Schuyler Telleen & Katherine Isom

Anton Goss, James Pearse Connelly, Zeya Maurer, Brittany MacWhorter & Stephanie Hines

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood & N. Joseph DeTullio

Production Design For A Variety Nonfiction, Event Or Award Special

Brian Stonestreet & John Zuiker

Bruce Rodgers, LeRoy Bennett, Shelley Rodgers & Lindsey Breslauer

Derek McLane, Joe Celli & Jason Howard

John Yeck

Derek McLane & Alana Billingsley

Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Wizard Of Lies

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Casting For A Drama Series

Russell Scott, Sharon Bialy & Sherry Thomas

Nina Gold & Robert Sterne

Carmena Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris

John Papsidera

Bernard Telsey & Tiffany Little Canfield

Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special

David Rubin

Robert J. Ulrich & Eric Dawson

Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind & Stephanie Goran

Ellen Chenoweth

Avy Kaufman & Sabrina Hyman

Casting For A Reality Program

Sasha Alpert & Megan Sleeper

Sasha Alpert, Alissa Haight & Jen DeMartino

Lynne Spiegel Spillman

Doron Ofir

Michelle McNulty, Holly Dale & Courtney Burns

Casting For A Comedy Series

Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris

Cody Beke & Teresa Razzauti

Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner

Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman & Leslie Woo

Eyde Belasco

Choreography

Derek Hough

Fred Tallaksen

Travis Wall

Mandy Moore

Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Joseph Wilmond Calloway

Gary Baum

Donald A. Morgan

Christian La Fountaine

Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Adriano Goldman

Colin Watkinson

James Hawkins

Tod Campbell

John Toll

Tim Ives

Paul Cameron

Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Yves Bélanger

Seamus McGarvey

Dana Gonzales

Fred Elmes

Luca Bigazzi

Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Todd Lieber & Zach Zamboni

Will Basanta

Nick Higgins

Planet Earth II: Cities Team

Planet Earth II: Islands Team

Hans Charles & Kira Kelly

Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Rodney Taylor

David Miller

Tobias Datum

Tim Suhrstedt

Jim Frohna

Reed Morano

Cinematography For A Reality Program

Peter Rieveschl, Alan Weeks, Petr Cikhart, Ryan O’Donnell & Joshua Gitersonke

David Reichert, Dave Arnold, Kelvon Agee, Josh Thomas & Todd Stanley

Mike Cheeseman, Josh Griber, Simeon Houtman, Terry Pratt, Danny Day & Ben Mullin

Cinematography Team

Bruce Ready

Commercial

72 And Sunny & Hecho En 72

John X Hannes & Smuggler

R/GA & Tool Of North America

McGarry Bowen & Hungry Man Productions

Period/ Fantasy Costumes For A Series, Limited Series, Or Movie

Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell

Sonu Mishra, Martina Hejlová & Petia Krckova

Ane Crabtree & Sheena Wichary

Trish Summerville, Lynda Foote & Jo Kissack Folsom

Lou Eyrich, Hannah Jacobs & Kate Saunders

Contemporary Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Alix Friedberg, Risa Garcia & Patricia McLaughlin

Allyson B. Fanger, Heather Pain & Lori DeLapp

Paolo Nieddu, Jennifer Salim & Mary Lane

Hala Bahmet, Marina Ray & Elinor Bardach

Marie Schley, Hannah Schneider & Leslie Herman

Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming

Daniela Gschwendtner, Steven Norman Lee, Polina Roytman, Karina Torrico & Howard Sussman

Amanda Needham, Jayme Hansen & Jordan Hamilton

Mary Vogt & Carolyn Dessert-Lauterio

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Zaldy Goco & Perry Meek

Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Roger Nygard & Gennady Fridman

Jennifer Lilly

Tim Roche

Brian Merken

Eric Kissack

Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Peter Chakos

Chris Poulos

Kris Trexler

Joe Bella

Pat Barnett

Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Skip Macdonald

Kevin D. Ross

Kelley Dixon & Skip Macdonald

Dean Zimmerman

Andrew Seklir

Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Veronique Barbe, David Berman, Justin LaChance, Maxine Lahie, Sylvain Lebel & Jim Vega

Henk Van Eeghen

Regis Kimble

Curtis Thurber

Jay Cassidy & Nick Houy

Picture Editing For Variety Program

Robert James Ashe, Christopher Heller, Meaghan Wilbur & David Grecu

Aaron Morris

Ryan Barger

Anthony Miale

Adam Epstein

