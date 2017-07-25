Pence Breaks Tie, Senate Votes To Begin Debating ACA Replacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie, the Senate has voted to begin debating a Republican bill scuttling the Affordable Care Act in a win for the GOP and President Donald Trump.

Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, returned to the Senate floor Tuesday and cast his vote to move ahead on repealing President Barack Obama’s trademark healthcare legislation. He received a standing ovation.

McCain then gave a speech during which he lectured his fellow lawmakers on ultra-partisanship.

“We keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle,” he said. “That’s an approach that’s been employed by both sides, mandating legislation from the top down without any support from the other side, with all the parliamentary maneuvers that requires. We are getting nothing done, my friends. We are getting nothing done.”

“I will not vote for this bill as it is today,” he also said during that speech. “It’s a shell of a bill right now.”

