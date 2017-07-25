Reports: Barbara Sinatra Dies At Age 90

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Barbara Sinatra, the fourth and final wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at the age of 90, according to TMZ.

Sinatra reportedly died Tuesday at her home in California after months of battling with her health, according to a rep for her org, the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Foundation.

Barbara and Frank Sinatra were married for almost 22 years until his death in 1998.

Barbara was a model and Vegas showgirl and was a philanthropist in her later years, working with her Children’s Foundation.

Before Frank, Barbara was married to Zeppo Marx, straight man of the Marx brothers, from 1959 until 1973.

