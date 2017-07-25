WJZ BREAKING: Chaos erupts at Baltimore City Hall hearing for proposed mandatory sentencing for illegal handgun possession, 2 men arrested.

Reports: Barbara Sinatra Dies At Age 90

July 25, 2017 2:27 PM
LOS ANGELES - 1990: Singer Frank Sinatra and Barbara Sinatra pose for a portrait in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Barbara Sinatra, the fourth and final wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at the age of 90, according to TMZ.

Sinatra reportedly died Tuesday at her home in California after months of battling with her health,  according to a rep for her org, the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Foundation.

Barbara and Frank Sinatra were married for almost 22 years until his death in 1998.

Barbara was a model and Vegas showgirl and was a philanthropist in her later years, working with her Children’s Foundation.

Before Frank, Barbara was married to Zeppo Marx, straight man of the Marx brothers, from 1959 until 1973.

