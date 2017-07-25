Groups Oppose Baltimore Mandatory 1-Year Gun Sentences

July 25, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Mayor Catherine Pugh

BALTIMORE (AP) — Community and labor groups are urging Baltimore officials to oppose a proposed mandatory one-year sentence for possession of an illegal handgun.

They have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday in Baltimore. The groups include Communities United, Jews United for Justice, The Sentencing Project and Baltimore BLOC.

They say decades of research show that incarceration doesn’t make communities safer. They say neighborhoods most impacted by violence are already the most incarcerated in the state.

Baltimore officials, including Mayor Catherine Pugh and City Council President Jack Young, are proposing the mandatory one-year sentence for illegal handgun possession within 100 yards of a school, park, church or public building.

