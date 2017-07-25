Emergency Services Director: Kent Island Tornado Looks ‘Like Somebody Steered It… Away From Homes’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fourteen homes and one business were destroyed by a E-F2 tornado that struck Kent Island early Monday morning, authorities say.

Residents and officials say they still can’t believe only one person was injured during the storm, which traveled about two miles with top winds at 125 miles per hour.

“Looking at the damage, and the path that the storm and the community that it hit, we can’t believe that there was only one injury that we had to transport to a hospital,” Director of Emergency Services for Queen Anne’s County Scott Haas said Tuesday morning.

“Looking at an aerial view of the storm, it was almost like somebody steered it through the neighborhood away from homes. It’s unbelievable the path it took.”

The National Weather Service says it began as a waterspout that developed over the Chesapeake Bay between Annapolis and Stevensville just south of the Bay Bridge, which then moved ashore and traveled northeast.

It was the third tornado ever to strike Kent Island in modern history, and the strongest.

