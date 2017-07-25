Lancaster County SPCA Going Out Of Business

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today, July 25, is the last day that Lancaster County’s SPCA will be accepting owner-surrendered pets and strays.

The SPCA is going out of business “due to a failed business model and lack of funds,” it announced Monday.

Local media reports that the shelter will still be accepting strays brought in by police from contracted municipalities and the City of Lancaster, at least for a while, to allow time for those towns to find alternative arrangements.

A final closing date for the shelter has yet to be determined, but will likely be in August, according to the shelter.

“In a desperate attempt to find homes for all the animals the shelter currently has and will receive, adoption fees for dogs are reduced to $100 and all other animals will be free,” the shelter said. “Adopters will still need to complete an adoption process. Additionally, LCSPCA will be placing animals with other shelters and rescues.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook