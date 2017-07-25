MTA To Partially Shutdown Light Rail For Repairs Starting Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MTA will be partially shutting down the Light RailLink system for over two weeks starting Tuesday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Authority announces the changes will last for 18 days, starting July 25, from 4 a.m. Tuesday to midnight, Friday, August 11.

Light RailLink will close the section between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations in both directions. Light RailLink service to Penn Station will also close. There will be a “bus bridge” along the entire length of the closed sections.

There will also be a separate service with a shuttle from Penn Station to North Avenue Light RailLink station.

Maintenance work will include necessary rail replacement and track maintenance.

The bus and shuttle service will be provided during all days and hours Light Rail is regularly in service.

However, no bikes will be permitted to travel on bus bridge vehicles.

For more information about the partial closures and bus bridge locations CLICK HERE.

