Two Arrested For Fatal Stabbing After Decomposed Body Found

July 25, 2017 3:42 PM
Eric Brown (L) Eric Dollson (R) (Courtesy: Baltimore PD)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man, whose decomposed body was found in a home earlier this month.

According to police, the decomposed body of Jose Gonzales-Jiminez was found inside his home in the 100 block of W. 25th St. on July 19.

An autopsy was done on his body, and it was determined that he had been stabbed, and died from those injuries.

Two suspects were identified by police.

44-year-old Eric Dollson was arrested on an unrelated charge on July 21, and 42-year-old Eric Brown was arrested a few days later.

Both have been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection with Gonzales-Jiminez’s death.

