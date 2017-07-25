Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon Suffers Meniscus Tear

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon is facing another knee injury. Dixon suffered a tear in his meniscus. He will have surgery later today.
Dixon was slated to miss the first four games of the season due to suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.
Dixon also dealt with a knee injury to open last season. Meniscus tears usually require a six-to-eight week recovery period.
