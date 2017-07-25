Ravens Unveil New 4K Ultra HD Video Boards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the start of a new Ravens season around the corner, the team is making sure your view of all the action inside M&T Bank Stadium is crystal clear.

The team took the wraps off two brand new ultra-high definition video walls on Tuesday.

Two new 200-foot wide video walls are double the size of the old one, and will show the clearest picture available.

The team says this is just another way they’re enhancing the game day experience for fans.

When the Ravens fly high for another season at home, every flag, fumble, and field goals will be seen with a crystal clear, bird’s eye view for 71,000 fans.

“I think this is going to dramatically improve the game day experience for our fans,” said Dick Cass, with the Ravens..

When the Ravens fly high for another season at home, every flag, fumble, and football will be seen with a crystal clear, bird’s eye view for 71,000 fans.

“These boards will present a picture as though, if you’re sitting in front of your television at home,” Cass said.

“These video boards are among the brightest and clearest on the market,” Jay O’Brien said.

At 200 feet wide, and 36 feet tall, these new video walls are among the largest of any stadium in the country, and much larger than the old ones.

“These boards are 50 percent high and more than double the width of the old board,” said Cass.

Inside of what’s being called master control, there are $8 million in monitors, buttons, graphics, and more.

This will allow a special team to blitz replays and highlights of every play action, pocket pass, and punt, on the new boards.

Thanks to 11 new, high definition cameras, the walls will show fans more angles of all the action.

The team says the new boards will also show fans vital information, including scores, stats, and social media.

“Our goal is to provide our fans with memories, excitement, and emotion that you can only experience here at M&T Bank Stadium,” said O’Brien.

This is just the first phase of a $120 million renovation of the stadium.

Four more video walls will also go up as part of the project.

Ravens fans can see them Sunday, July 30, when the team hosts an open practice.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook