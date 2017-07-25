State of Maryland Reaches Settlement In Tyrone West Death Lawsuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The State of Maryland appears to have reached a $400,000 settlement in a federal lawsuit in the 2013 death of Baltimore man in police custody.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Board of Public Works will vote on it Wednesday. The suit was brought by the sister of 44-year-old Tyrone West.

Police stopped West in 2013 for a traffic violation. They say they noticed a bulge in his sock and found cocaine and West began to run when officers tackled him.

West died of what an autopsy says was a heart condition.

The officers were not charged in his death.

The State became involved in the suit because the Morgan State University Police force was involved in the struggle.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook