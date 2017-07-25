Community Gathers To ‘Celebrate Life Of Trees Murdered By Tree Killer’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents in one Catonsville neighborhood are gathering to remember cherry trees that have been “murdered by a tree killer.”
Someone has attacked dozens of Japanese cherry trees on an Edmondson Ave. median.
Neighbors will gather to “celebrate the lives of the eight flowering cherry trees cut short by a tree killer.” Kids will also hang “Get Well Soon Cards” on the other trees that were cut.
The event will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Edmondson Ave. at Melvbin Ave.
