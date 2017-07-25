WJZ BREAKING: Chaos erupts at Baltimore City Hall hearing for proposed mandatory sentencing for illegal handgun possession.

Community Gathers To ‘Celebrate Life Of Trees Murdered By Tree Killer’

July 25, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Catonsville, Edmondson Avenue, Cherry Tree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents in one Catonsville neighborhood are gathering to remember cherry trees that have been “murdered by a tree killer.”

Someone has attacked dozens of Japanese cherry trees on an Edmondson Ave. median.

RELATED: Catonsville Residents Wondering Who Purposefully Damaged Neighborhood Cherry Trees

Neighbors will gather to “celebrate the lives of the eight flowering cherry trees cut short by a tree killer.” Kids will also hang “Get Well Soon Cards” on the other trees that were cut.

The event will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Edmondson Ave. at Melvbin Ave.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch