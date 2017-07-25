WEATHER BLOG: Cooler, Clearer And Beautiful!

Hi Everyone!

What a beautiful start to the day. As I write this, temps are in the gentle mid 60’s, the humidity is peeling out of the area, and the haze which has blurred out Inner Harbor “beauty shots” is gone. High pressure dropping out of the Western Great Lakes has done a job on July’s heat, and that is the weather story for the next two days, and essentially the next 5+ days.

Today’s forecast high of 82° is, if you use the 105° heat index of late last week, 23° cooler. And tomorrow much the same.

By weeks end a buildup of some humidity but not buckets full of it. Then with a frontal passage on Friday a return to really comfortable conditions for the weekend.

About that simple, and speaking for all of us in the weather center, a much needed break!

MB!