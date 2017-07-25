Weather Blog: Drier And Cooler Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A much drier and cooler day which was a nice break from the extreme heat and humid of recent days.

We reached a high of 81 with lots of clouds and some periods of sun today, and tomorrow looks about the same.

By Thursday our humidity will increase as a warm front with some showers and some thunderstorms will move our way.

Showers are likely on Friday and may linger into Saturday as well.

Some drier air is expected with more sun for Sunday.

