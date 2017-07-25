Who Could Win The Heisman Trophy?

Ken Zalis from PressBoxOnline.com joins Ed & Rob to discuss the potential candidates for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Lamar Jackson took home the Heisman last season. Which player will win it this season?

“I would be so surprised if it’s not a quarterback. There are so many quarterbacks this year. To me, it’s going to be a quarterback year in college football,” said Zalis. ESPN listed the odds of each player winning.

One of the top quarterbacks that Zalis mentioned was Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State. The guys also list a few more names that could be in the running.

Plus, hear Ken talk about his Top-10 NFL fantasy picks for the upcoming season.