Who Could Win The Heisman Trophy?

July 25, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: College Football, Heisman Trophy, Norris and Long, Quarterbacks

Ken Zalis from PressBoxOnline.com joins Ed & Rob to discuss the potential candidates for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Lamar Jackson took home the Heisman last season. Which player will win it this season?

“I would be so surprised if it’s not a quarterback. There are so many quarterbacks this year. To me, it’s going to be a quarterback year in college football,” said Zalis. ESPN listed the odds of each player winning.

One of the top quarterbacks that Zalis mentioned was Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State. The guys also list a few more names that could be in the running.

Plus, hear Ken talk about his Top-10 NFL fantasy picks for the upcoming season.

More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch