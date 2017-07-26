1 Person Pistol Whipped; 6 Arrested In Resort Robbery

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Six people are charged with assault after Ocean City police say a verbal dispute escalated to robbery and physical attacks.

According to a police news release, officers found a group of people early Monday who said they’d been assaulted. One person told police a cellphone was stolen, and another reported they’d been pistol whipped with a handgun.

Police say they stopped a vehicle on U.S. 50 in West Ocean City and found a stolen phone and a gun.

The six people arrested range in age from 16 to 22. Five are from Prince George’s County, while one is from Charles County.

All face assault and gun charges, while two are also charged with robbery and theft. They’ve were transferred to the Worcester County jail to be held without bond.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)