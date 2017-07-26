Baltimore Speed Cameras To Begin Issuing $40 Fines Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation officials say violators of the new Baltimore speed cameras will be issued a $40 fine starting Monday.

During the first 30 days, violators got a warning in the mail, but now that the warning period is over, anyone caught speeding at 12 miles per hour or more over the speed limit on the cameras will get a $40 fine.

Baltimore’s new transportation director Michelle Pourciau told our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, the 10 speed cameras have given out a total of about 1,000 warnings per day since they went back online weeks ago.

The portable speed cameras are deployed at the following locations in school zones:

Frederick Douglass High School: 1800-2400 blocks of Gwynns Falls Parkway

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School: 5400-5700 blocks Moravia Road

Holy Angels Catholic School: 900-1200 blocks of South Caton Avenue

Edmondson Westside High School: 4200-4500 blocks of Edmondson Avenue

Glenmount Elementary/Middle School: 5900-6400 Walther Avenue

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute/Western High School: 1200-1600 West Cold Spring Lane

Gywnns Falls Elementary School: 2600-2800 Gywnns Falls Parkway

