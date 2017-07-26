Crash Kills Two On Route 50 In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All lanes of westbound Route 50 at Bay Dale Drive were closed for several hours early Wednesday morning after two people were killed in a three vehicle crash.

All lanes have since reopened, and WJZ’s Mike Schuh is en route to the scene.

Maryland State Police say troopers from the Annapolis Barrack were dispatched to Route 50 at the Severn River Bridge around 2 a.m., after a call came in reporting a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Moments later, a trooper in the area came upon a crash scene at westbound Rt. 50 and Bay Dale Drive. Three vehicles were involved.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. They are believed to be the drivers of two of the vehicles involved.

There were no other passengers in their vehicles. The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were both injured and transported to the Anne Arundel County Medical Center for treatment.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel are on the scene and are detouring westbound traffic at Cape St. Clair Road.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed at this time.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook