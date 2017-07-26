Gov. Larry Hogan Names New Chief Of Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has named a new chief of staff.

The Hogan administration announced Wednesday that Matthew Clark, who worked as the governor’s communications director from January 2015 to July 2016, is returning to the statehouse from the private sector.

He will replace Sam Malhotra, who is going back to the private sector. Malhotra will continue to serve as a senior adviser to the governor on technology and innovation issues.

The appointment will be effective Aug. 15.

Before his first job with the administration, Clark worked as managing director with FTI Consulting, a business advisory and strategy consulting firm based in Washington. He returned to that job when he left the administration last year.

