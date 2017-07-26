U.S. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Papayas From Mexico, 1 Dead

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that 12 people had been hospitalized.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA are investigating and believe the cause to be salmonella contamination from Maradol papayas. The FDA says consumers should avoid all Caribena brand Maradol papayas.

New York has reported 13 cases and New Jersey has had 12. Another six have been registered in Virginia, five in Maryland and four in Pennsylvania. Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Utah each have had one reported case.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)