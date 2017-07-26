Orioles Still Have Sights Set On Wild Card Scenario

July 26, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Ubaldo jimenez

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles, now 48-52, are trying to claw their way back into the American League wild-card picture. Ubaldo Jimenez (4-6, 7.19 ERA) will be on the mound this Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays. The right-hander has lost two starts in a row, giving up six runs in each. He is 1-3 with a 9.95 ERA in his past four starts.

Jimenez was roughed up for nine runs in 2 1/3 innings of a 15-5 loss at Tropicana Field on June 23 to fall to 5-3 with a 4.70 ERA in 10 career starts against Tampa Bay.

Catcher Welington Castillo said, “We have a really good offense here. We just need to put good at-bats together.”

The Orioles need every win they can get. Baltimore gets a day off on Thursday before a three-game set in Texas.

The Orioles just swept the Rangers in a four-game series last week.

 

