Widow Of Slain NYPD Detective Gives Birth To Their Daughter

July 26, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: New York Police Department, Wenjian Liu

NEW YORK (AP) — The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.

Sanny Liu, the widow of Detective Wenjian Liu, gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Angelina at a Manhattan hospital Tuesday.

Liu used in-vitro fertilization with sperm that was preserved after her husband’s death.

Detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were both gunned down in a December 2014 shooting.

The Lius had only been married about three months when Detective Liu was killed. Sanny Liu says she never gave up the idea of having a child.

The new mother says she’s excited to introduce her daughter to the New York Police Department, which she affectionately refers to as her “big blue family.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch