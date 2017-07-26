Stuck In Alaska After Terminal Diagnosis During Vacation, Md. Woman Wants To Come Home

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A former Maryland teacher who went on an Alaskan cruise in April has been stuck in Anchorage ever since, because she was diagnosed while there with a terminal illness that made her to weak to fly home.

But now, thanks to the generous donations made by people who heard her story, 71-year-old Nancy Greathouse will head home as early as today, Alaska Dispatch News reports.

Nancy and her husband Paul went to Alaska on a two-week cruise in the spring. On April 28, she suffered a respiratory crisis and was taken via medevac from the cruise ship to a hospital in Juneau. Now she’s been at an Anchorage hospital two months.

She was diagnosed with terminal cancer, along with an autoimmune disease flare-up.

She wants to live out her remaining days at home in Beltsville, Md., but doctors told her she wasn’t well enough to fly a commercial flight.

But a GoFundMe page raised enough money for her to take a medical evacuation flight, which could cost $50,000.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta will have more on this story tonight at 4, 5 and 6.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)