(SPONSORED CONTENT) – In its first year, Swim Across America – Baltimore set the record for the largest inaugural event in SAA history. Swim Across America returns to Baltimore on September 17, 2017.

The open water and pool swims have raised over $3 million in 7 years for the Swim Across America Lab at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. Proceeds from the swim will support immunotherapy clinical trials and research.

You can register to swim at this year’s event at High Tide Farm for a 1, 3, or 5 mile swim in the Magothy River on September 17. There are also opportunities to volunteer as a boater, kayaker or land volunteer.

This event is not a competition, but a fun fundraising event for everyone.

You can find out more info and REGISTER here.