Weather Blog: Pleasant July Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very pleasant July day with very comfortable humidity and temperatures.

For the next two days, you will notice an increase in the humidity and a slight rise in the temperatures, before showers and some thunderstorms roll across the region on Friday into Saturday morning.

Some of the rain can be heavy, and may cause some minor flooding in typical low spots of poor drainage.

By later Saturday, it will clear out and nice weather will return for the rest of the weekend!

