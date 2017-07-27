911 Calls Released After An EF-2 Tornado Ravages Queen Anne’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– 911 calls have been released from the moment after a tornado slammed into several Queen Anne’s County communities.

It damaged dozens of homes on Kent Island as the cleanup entered the fourth day Thursday.

Most people were sleeping when the tornado happened. They almost immediately knew it was a tornado.

The devastation from the storm lasted only a few minutes. Dozens of frightened people called 911 in the early morning hours Monday.

The tornado lifted Jessica Testerman’s entire house off its foundation.

“We stayed there for a couple seconds. And then we ended up coming out,” Testerman said. I thought we were going to go up and fly in a tornado.”

She learned her home of 25 years will have to be demolished.

[Reporter: How do you stay upbeat?]

“I don’t. I cry. I get volunteers, but I feel like I have to do it by myself,” she said.

Queen Anne’s County opened a disaster assistance center at Matapeake Elementary School Thursday. It is one-stop shopping for local and state aid. There are still small businesses that have yet to reopen.

“At least a few more days of downtime, which is serious for small businesses,” restaurant worker Cathryn Hofmann said.

The community is down but not out and wrapping its arms around its own.

“These king of things bring a community together,” Hofmann said.

One homeowner saved a flag that was damaged in the storm and put up a sign that said “Kent Island Strong, Bay City Strong.”

The disaster assistance center will be open until next Thursday.

