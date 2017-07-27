Baltimore Co. Resident Awarded Medal Of Valor; Responded To Congress Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Donald Trump recognized the first responders who risked their own lives to protect members of Congress during an ambush.

One of those Capitol police officers was Baltimore County resident Crystal Griner.

Thursday, as she accepted the Medal of Valor from the President of the United States, she was still recovering while on crutches.

They exhibited bravery when a gunman opened fire on members of Congress last month.

Griner and her partner special agent David Bailey of Laurel, were at an Alexandria baseball field at the exact moment a gunman opened fire on members of Congress.

The two officers returned fire in a fierce gun battle and kept the shooter at bay until backup arrived.

But Griner was shot in the ankle.

“The assault on June 14 reminded us that evil exists in this world, but it also reminded us that heroes walk in our midst,” Trump said.

Three Alexandria police officers were also awarded the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest award for valor by a public safety officer.

“When our human instincts tell us to run, there’s danger, our police and first responders run straight at it, standing in the breach, protecting the innocent and keeping our loved ones safe,” Trump added.

Congressman Steve Scalise was the most seriously hurt that day. Earlier this week, he was released from the hospital for a second time.

The attacker was killed.

