Carjacking Victim Wants Saxophone Back And To Help Suspects

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore carjacking victim is asking for help.

While police investigate, Sarah Hughes is hoping someone can help her find her saxophone.

Sarah Hughes had just parked Sunday night, when she was forced out of her car, beaten and saw her car, her money and her saxophone stolen.

The music teacher and musician was invited to play her saxophone at a jam session in Charles Village, when she had just parked her car in the 200 block of East 23rd Street when a teenager ran up.

“He just opened the door and said, gimme your keys, gimme your car and I said you don’t have to do this,” Hughes said.

She said a second person ran up and started punching her.

“After that started happening I was like, I’m a good person. That was the second thing that came to my mind to start saying and I kind of just like continued saying it.”

She said she begged for her saxophone but they said no. She asked for help on Facebook to find her horn.

“There’s so much support out there, a lot of people are calling pawnshops on my behalf.”

She’s also getting negative feedback because she posted that as a teacher she would like to reach out to the teens who carjacked her.

“Laughing at me cause I want to talk to them,” she said. “People are so tired of it of not being able to just walk around where they live and not feel safe. I get that. But I’m not about to look at the kid who’s punching me and say, you deserve the electric chair. No. This kid has also been through his own battles I’m sure.”

The kids have not been found.

The saxophone is still missing also, although people are continuing to check pawnshops in response to her request.

The carjackers also got away with cash and credit cards.

