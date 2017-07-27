Deputy Uses Narcan To Save Woman Who Overdosed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are crediting a deputy trained to use Narcan with saving a woman’s life who had overdosed.

In June, Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office deputies were trained on how to use and administer Naloxone (Narcan) by the Anne Arundel County Health Department.

Last week, one deputy put that training to good use, and helped save a woman’s life.

On July 21, while a deputy was patrolling near Jennifer Rd. in Annapolis, he saw what he believed to be an assault in a moving vehicle.

He tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued, until eventually, the driver stopped at the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver said his wife had overdosed.

The deputy immediately went to the passenger side, where he found the woman was “blue and unresponsive.”

The deputy then used his department issued Naloxone, at which time the woman regained consciousness.

Hospital staff then responded and took the woman inside for treatment. The deputy’s actions helped make sure the woman did not suffer any long term effects.

