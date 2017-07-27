Baltimore Man Sentenced For 2015 Fatal Boat Crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — After a July 2015 boat crash killed two people and injured five others, a Baltimore man has been sentenced to 18 months of home detention in connection with the incident.

Local news outlets report 57-year-old Timothy Jay Wilson was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in prison, with all but 18 months of home detention suspended. He was convicted on two counts of negligent manslaughter and one count of causing life-threatening injuries in a vessel while intoxicated.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources police say Wilson invited seven people celebrating a birthday in Dundalk to ride on his boat to Fells Point. Near Key Bridge, the boat hit a concrete structure and then a seawall.

Two women, 37-year-old Windy Lawson and 45-year-old Kimberly Ervin, were killed. The other victims were rescued.

