Hogan Announces Reforms To Vehicle Emissions Inspections

July 27, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: governor, Inspection, Larry Hogan, Maryland, Program, vehicle emissions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing changes to Maryland’s Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program that he says will save residents more than $2 million a year.

Hogan described the changes announced Thursday as common sense.

They include extending initial inspections for new vehicles by one year. The Hogan administration says numerous advancements in vehicle technology over the years have allowed for streamlined inspection regulations.

The administration says new vehicles still will have to complete the initial inspection within three years. Now, new vehicle owners must complete the initial test within two years.

About 1.6 million vehicles are inspected annually under the Maryland program. The program is required under the federal Clean Air Act to reduce ground-level ozone air pollution.

