House Passes $788B Bill For Military, $1.6 Billion For Wall

A US Border Patrol vehicle parks beside a section of the US-Mexico border fence in Nogales, Arizona on October 12, 2016, across from Nogales, state of Sonora, Mexico. Since discovering the first drug tunnel in nearby Douglas, Arizona in 1990, border officials have found nearly 200 more along the 2,000 border in the Southwest, mostly in Arizona and California, with tunnels numerous in the Nogales area. / AFP / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)