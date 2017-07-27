FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland Friday Afternoon Until 2 p.m. Saturday | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

House Passes $788B Bill For Military, $1.6 Billion For Wall

July 27, 2017 6:00 PM
A US Border Patrol vehicle parks beside a section of the US-Mexico border fence in Nogales, Arizona on October 12, 2016, across from Nogales, state of Sonora, Mexico. Since discovering the first drug tunnel in nearby Douglas, Arizona in 1990, border officials have found nearly 200 more along the 2,000 border in the Southwest, mostly in Arizona and California, with tunnels numerous in the Nogales area. / AFP / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump’s controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon.

The 235-192 vote both eases a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and gives Trump and his House GOP allies political wins heading into the August recess. Significant hurdles remain in front of the measure, which will meet with more powerful Democratic opposition in the Senate.

A potential government shutdown battle over the U.S.-Mexico wall looms this fall. The generous defense spending increases also run afoul of strict spending limits set by an earlier budget law.

For now, however, Republicans controlling the House cheered the measure’s help for military readiness and generous increases for veterans.

