John Urschel Retiring From The NFL At Age 26

July 27, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, John Urschel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel is retiring from football, the team announced today.

“This morning John Urschel informed me of his decision to retire from football,” head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “We respect John and respect his decision. We appreciate his efforts over the past three years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Urschel, a fifth-round pick in 2014 out of Penn State, is also a competitive chess player and Ph.D. math scholar.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

