Maryland’s Highest Court Hears Medical Marijuana Case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney for the state of Maryland is asking the state’s highest court to allow finalists for licenses to grow medical marijuana to intervene in a lawsuit.

Julia Bernhardt, an assistant attorney general, said Thursday the finalists have a direct economic interest in the lawsuit’s outcome. She says the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission can’t represent their interests, because the panel represents the public interest.

Alternative Medicine Maryland, an applicant that wasn’t selected, alleges in its lawsuit that the commission didn’t consider racial diversity of applicants as required. It wants to block the panel from awarding licenses until the lawsuit is resolved. Attorney Byron Warnken says companies who may benefit shouldn’t be able to intervene.

But Arnold Weiner, who is representing the finalists, says his clients’ interests aren’t adequately protected now.

